W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 159.9% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 273,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,236,000 after purchasing an additional 168,190 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,122,000 after acquiring an additional 155,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,019,353,000 after acquiring an additional 140,892 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,017.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,904,000 after acquiring an additional 130,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 88.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 275,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,990,000 after purchasing an additional 128,948 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,438,914.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on GWW. Wolfe Research lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $590.29.

Shares of GWW traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $562.42. 435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,280. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.48 and a fifty-two week high of $612.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $575.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $534.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.19 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 9.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.42 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 24.60%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

