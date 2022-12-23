Walker River Resources (CVE:WRR) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Shares of Walker River Resources Corp. (CVE:WRR – Get Rating) rose 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43. Approximately 45,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 80,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.
Walker River Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.65 million and a P/E ratio of -212.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.26.
About Walker River Resources
Walker River Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Lapon Canyon gold project with 147 claims located in Nevada. The company was formerly known as Rhino Exploration Inc and changed its name to Walker River Resources Corp.
Further Reading
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Will The Sun Shine On These 3 Large-Cap Solar Stocks In 2023?
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Walker River Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker River Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.