Walker River Resources (CVE:WRR) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Shares of Walker River Resources Corp. (CVE:WRR – Get Rating) rose 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43. Approximately 45,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 80,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Walker River Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.65 million and a P/E ratio of -212.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.26.

About Walker River Resources

Walker River Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Lapon Canyon gold project with 147 claims located in Nevada. The company was formerly known as Rhino Exploration Inc and changed its name to Walker River Resources Corp.

