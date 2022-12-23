WAX Achieves Market Cap of $111.82 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One WAX coin can now be bought for about $0.0485 or 0.00000288 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a market capitalization of $111.82 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WAX has traded down 7.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $887.16 or 0.05262088 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.18 or 0.00499313 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,987.79 or 0.29584518 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,305,068,946 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,304,783,664.933771 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.04827026 USD and is down -1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $2,575,807.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

