Wealthpoint LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Wealthpoint LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 175.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Wealthpoint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC now owns 54,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 651,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 219,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,123,000 after purchasing an additional 23,370 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGG stock opened at $98.31 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $114.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.28.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

