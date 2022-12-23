Wealthpoint LLC Raises Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Wealthpoint LLC lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the quarter. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF comprises 0.9% of Wealthpoint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Wealthpoint LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XT. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 101,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 58,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 519.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 804,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,561,000 after acquiring an additional 674,580 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $643,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the second quarter worth $263,000.

NASDAQ:XT opened at $47.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.94. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $66.93.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

