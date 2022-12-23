Wealthpoint LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Wealthpoint LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,878 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Wealthpoint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $9,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,260,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,708,000 after buying an additional 308,791 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 47.7% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2,825.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 824,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,025,000 after purchasing an additional 796,107 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 56,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

DGRO stock opened at $49.71 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.97.

