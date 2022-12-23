Wealthpoint LLC Sells 102 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Wealthpoint LLC trimmed its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

DVY opened at $119.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.66 and its 200-day moving average is $119.12. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

