Wealthpoint LLC Trims Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Wealthpoint LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $195,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,104,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,043,000 after buying an additional 30,873 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 392,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,735,000 after acquiring an additional 81,660 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 12,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,143,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,319,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.86. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.56 and a 12 month high of $85.57.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.