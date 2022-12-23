Wealthpoint LLC Trims Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Wealthpoint LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 664.0% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

KRE stock opened at $57.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.82. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $56.09 and a 12-month high of $78.81.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

