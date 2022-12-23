Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $493,266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,447,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505,846 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,904 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,458,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,878,000 after buying an additional 1,233,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock opened at $83.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.11 and a 200 day moving average of $81.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 87.63%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

