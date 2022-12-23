Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 56,058 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,787,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Credit Suisse Group set a $121.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.88.

Boeing Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $188.25 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $229.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.07 and its 200 day moving average is $154.18.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

