Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.43.

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of LLY stock opened at $365.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $231.87 and a fifty-two week high of $375.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.86%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

