Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Stock Position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,483 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,614 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CQP. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 999,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,853,000 after acquiring an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 930,284 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,430,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 926,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,589,000 after buying an additional 16,788 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 443,849 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,015,000 after buying an additional 21,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.3% in the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,578 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,784,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

CQP opened at $57.90 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $40.20 and a twelve month high of $62.08. The company has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of -137.85 and a beta of 0.85.

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.36). Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 3.13% and a negative return on equity of 108.35%. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -738.08%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CQP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.78.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

