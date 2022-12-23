Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $192.10 Million Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 929.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,097,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,893,421 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises approximately 10.8% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.76% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF worth $192,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 660.6% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 8,030,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974,786 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,941,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,004 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 320.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,176,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,675,000 after purchasing an additional 897,210 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 927,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,835,000 after buying an additional 550,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,147,000.

Shares of BIL stock opened at $91.41 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $91.33 and a 52 week high of $91.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.48.

