Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $3.82 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,320 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1.9% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,625 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 3.9% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,316,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 20.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 9.6% in the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Express Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on American Express to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.58.

NYSE:AXP opened at $145.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.69. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $108.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.90%.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

