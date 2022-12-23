Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,058 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Salesforce by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after buying an additional 13,483,854 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $437,393,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Salesforce by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,881,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $640,566,000 after buying an additional 2,074,938 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after buying an additional 1,458,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,467 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,319,000 after buying an additional 1,193,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Salesforce from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Salesforce from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.85.

In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $52,722.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,070.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $52,722.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,070.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $81,727.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,853.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 183,910 shares of company stock worth $27,972,566. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $129.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.82. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $260.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 461.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

