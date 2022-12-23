Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 18,614 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,362 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,614 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $5,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $316,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 57,135 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 35,816 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 608,557 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,394,000 after buying an additional 24,421 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.11.

Devon Energy Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of DVN stock opened at $60.11 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $41.31 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.38.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

