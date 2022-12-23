Wedbush Weighs in on Wingstop Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Wingstop in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 21st. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wingstop’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.81 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 13.01%.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WING. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Wingstop from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Wingstop from $150.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Wingstop from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. OTR Global upgraded Wingstop from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Wingstop from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.82.

WING stock opened at $145.35 on Friday. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $67.67 and a fifty-two week high of $178.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.09, a PEG ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

In related news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $239,655.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,357 shares in the company, valued at $376,577.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Stacy Peterson sold 6,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $1,029,926.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,141. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total value of $239,655.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,577.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,754 shares of company stock worth $1,877,998. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Wingstop by 39.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 535.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

