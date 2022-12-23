Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) is PM CAPITAL Ltd’s 3rd Largest Position

PM CAPITAL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,147,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,582 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 12.2% of PM CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. PM CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $46,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 8,619 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after acquiring an additional 50,234 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 370,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,805,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WFC. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.83.

NYSE:WFC opened at $40.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $155.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

