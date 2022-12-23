Wells Fargo & Company Raises Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $135.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ROST. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.65.

Ross Stores Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $113.96 on Tuesday. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $120.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.10%.

Institutional Trading of Ross Stores

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,934 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,122 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,714,000 after buying an additional 11,897 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $516,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

