WESPAC Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Motco lifted its position in McKesson by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,233 shares of company stock worth $6,997,678 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $382.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $376.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.21. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $236.84 and a 12-month high of $401.78. The firm has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by ($0.07). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 267.09% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $70.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.66 billion. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MCK. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Argus upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $409.00.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

