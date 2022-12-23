WESPAC Advisors LLC Has $714,000 Stock Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

WESPAC Advisors LLC decreased its position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,896 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,569 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,789,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,060,000 after buying an additional 1,858,623 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,056,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,901,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,788,000 after buying an additional 1,114,470 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,734,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,974,000 after buying an additional 916,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,905,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Hovde Group dropped their target price on Owl Rock Capital to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Owl Rock Capital Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE ORCC opened at $11.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.92. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $15.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $314.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.70 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 39.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owl Rock Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.27%. This is a positive change from Owl Rock Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.73%.

About Owl Rock Capital

(Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.