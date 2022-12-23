WESPAC Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

WESPAC Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,869 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up 1.4% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $7,523,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,232,833.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $139.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $173.60 billion, a PE ratio of 114.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.55.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

