WESPAC Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 29,092 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.2% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 42.3% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.84.

Insider Activity

Bank of America Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America stock opened at $32.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $260.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $50.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.84.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.