WESPAC Advisors LLC Sells 3,512 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,512 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for about 2.1% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.83.

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $163.40 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $193.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.81. The stock has a market cap of $148.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

