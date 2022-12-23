WESPAC Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

WESPAC Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 29,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,818,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1,015.6% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total value of $642,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total value of $642,735.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $2,923,542.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,465.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,212 shares of company stock worth $5,541,670. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Albemarle Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.33.

ALB stock traded down $4.23 on Friday, hitting $221.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,270. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $270.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.97. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $169.93 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The stock has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Recommended Stories

