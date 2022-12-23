Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.
Westwood Holdings Group Stock Performance
NYSE WHG opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.89. Westwood Holdings Group has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $20.00.
About Westwood Holdings Group
Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.
