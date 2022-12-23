Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Performance

NYSE WHG opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.89. Westwood Holdings Group has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $20.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westwood Holdings Group

About Westwood Holdings Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 73,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 323.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 22.8% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 182,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 33,805 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 2,187.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 457,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

See Also

