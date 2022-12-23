Wharf Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) Trading Down 3.2%

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF – Get Rating) shares fell 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.60 and last traded at $5.69. 416 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 4,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.
Wharf Real Estate Investment Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.78.
Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Profile
Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, owns, and operates properties and hotels in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Singapore. The company operates through four segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, Hotel, and Investment segments.
