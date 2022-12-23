Whelan Financial Decreases Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Whelan Financial reduced its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,578 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of Whelan Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Whelan Financial’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 13,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 243.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 164,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 18,233 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $40.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.28. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $52.11.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

