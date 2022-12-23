Whelan Financial Purchases Shares of 4,954 iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Whelan Financial purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. iShares Global 100 ETF comprises 0.2% of Whelan Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IOO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 37.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 121,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $63.99 on Friday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $58.45 and a 52-week high of $79.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.30.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

