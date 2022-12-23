WhiteBIT Token (WBT) Trading 9.1% Lower Over Last Week

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. In the last seven days, WhiteBIT Token has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One WhiteBIT Token token can currently be bought for about $4.12 or 0.00024518 BTC on exchanges. WhiteBIT Token has a total market cap of $254.86 million and approximately $6.54 million worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WhiteBIT Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $898.17 or 0.05340572 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.11 or 0.00500142 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,983.74 or 0.29633638 BTC.

WhiteBIT Token Token Profile

WhiteBIT Token’s genesis date was August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,798,409 tokens. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit. WhiteBIT Token’s official website is whitebit.com. The official message board for WhiteBIT Token is blog.whitebit.com.

Buying and Selling WhiteBIT Token

According to CryptoCompare, “WBT is a utility token of a European cryptocurrency exchange, WhiteBIT. The token supply is limited to 400 000 000 WBT, with no new tokens to be created in the future. 200M are treasury tokens backing the total amount and will be unlocked within the following three years. WhiteBIT Token gives certain benefits to its holders: up to a 50% increase in referral rates, reduced fees, free AML checks, ERC20/ETH tokens withdrawals, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteBIT Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteBIT Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteBIT Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteBIT Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteBIT Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.