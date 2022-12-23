Whitecap Resources Inc. (SPGYF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0268 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Whitecap Resources Stock Performance

SPGYF stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.38. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Whitecap Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$15.50 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

