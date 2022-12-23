WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) Shares Down 1.2%

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.85. 307,458 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 882,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get WiMi Hologram Cloud alerts:

Institutional Trading of WiMi Hologram Cloud

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud by 883.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 296,904 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WiMi Hologram Cloud by 11.6% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 134,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 13,975 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in WiMi Hologram Cloud by 32.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 93,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 22,950 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in WiMi Hologram Cloud by 58.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 25,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in WiMi Hologram Cloud during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Company Profile

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in three segments: AR Advertising Services, AR Entertainment, and Semiconductor Related Products and Services. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WiMi Hologram Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WiMi Hologram Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.