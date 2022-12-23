Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) PT Raised to $70.00

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WGO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.86.

Winnebago Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of WGO opened at $53.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.35. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $78.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.56.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.03. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,689,000 after acquiring an additional 338,099 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,371,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,139,000 after acquiring an additional 276,970 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,886,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,363,000 after acquiring an additional 255,541 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,704,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,677,000 after acquiring an additional 52,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,130,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,920,000 after acquiring an additional 15,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Further Reading

