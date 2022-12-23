WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Trading Down 1.1%

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ – Get Rating) fell 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $70.24 and last traded at $70.80. 39,190 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 97,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.59.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEDJ. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 132.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000.

About WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

