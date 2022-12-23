WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Shares Gap Down to $32.22

Shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.22, but opened at $31.50. WisdomTree India Earnings Fund shares last traded at $31.39, with a volume of 3,646 shares traded.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.98.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 563,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,097,000 after purchasing an additional 273,988 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,327,000. Advisor Resource Council grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 349.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 185,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 144,403 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,851,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,536,000 after purchasing an additional 129,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 327,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,714,000 after purchasing an additional 86,026 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

