Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $219.58

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 219.58 ($2.67) and traded as low as GBX 214.38 ($2.60). Witan Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 219.50 ($2.67), with a volume of 334,524 shares.

Witan Investment Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 219.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 217.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.90, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of £1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 641.18.

Witan Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 24th. Witan Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 16.59%.

Witan Investment Trust Company Profile

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

