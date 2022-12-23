Wolfe Research Downgrades Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) to Underperform

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price target suggests a potential downside of 9.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RBLX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Roblox from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Roblox from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.72.

RBLX stock opened at $26.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Roblox has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $108.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 1.54.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.88 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 145.60% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $82,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,170,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,254,478.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $82,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,170,941 shares in the company, valued at $48,254,478.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $234,157.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,137 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,149.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 590,999 shares of company stock valued at $18,799,318. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,580,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143,300 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Roblox by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,783,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,770,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941,347 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,303,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396,902 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Roblox by 2,473.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Roblox by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,567,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870,164 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

