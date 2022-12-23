WOW-token Price Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. In the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One WOW-token token can now be bought for about $0.0441 or 0.00000261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $440.56 million and $3.56 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04405567 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

