WOW-token Price Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. In the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One WOW-token token can now be bought for about $0.0441 or 0.00000261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $440.56 million and $3.56 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $248.35 or 0.01476846 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00008905 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00019523 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00031746 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000473 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $290.22 or 0.01725865 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001090 BTC.
WOW-token Token Profile
WOW-token is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling WOW-token
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.