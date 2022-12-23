Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Down 5.5% This Week

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for $247.35 or 0.01468008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $919.10 million and approximately $50.91 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,715,805 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

