Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $615.05

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 615.05 ($7.47) and traded as low as GBX 602.51 ($7.32). Wynnstay Group shares last traded at GBX 608 ($7.39), with a volume of 24,311 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Wynnstay Group Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £134.04 million and a PE ratio of 1,048.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 615.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 615.

About Wynnstay Group

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

