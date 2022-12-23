Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Shares Down 5.6%

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.85 and last traded at $36.92. Approximately 4,564 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 373,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.10.

XENE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.4 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.30.

In related news, Director Gary Patou sold 2,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $70,616.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,261.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,611 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,811,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,480,000 after buying an additional 820,723 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,572,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,091,000 after buying an additional 738,892 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,640,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,207,000 after buying an additional 738,566 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 322.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 724,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,143,000 after buying an additional 552,943 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

