XIDO FINANCE Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $79.85 Million (XIDO)

XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) traded 67% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 23rd. During the last week, XIDO FINANCE has traded up 25.6% against the dollar. XIDO FINANCE has a market capitalization of $79.85 million and approximately $307,044.74 worth of XIDO FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XIDO FINANCE token can now be bought for about $2.82 or 0.00016790 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $884.89 or 0.05267562 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.08 or 0.00500490 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,981.58 or 0.29654273 BTC.

XIDO FINANCE Profile

XIDO FINANCE was first traded on September 9th, 2020. XIDO FINANCE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,314,463 tokens. XIDO FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @xidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. XIDO FINANCE’s official website is xido.finance. XIDO FINANCE’s official message board is medium.com/@xidofinance.

XIDO FINANCE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XIDO is decentralized AMM with yield farming incentives, no mints, and a unique token distribution design. Token which adds a governance layer and powers the self-sustaining pools and farms without ever minting a new token.It is layer protocol for payments specifically built to support the fast-growing DeFi industry using our important technological innovations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIDO FINANCE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XIDO FINANCE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XIDO FINANCE using one of the exchanges listed above.

