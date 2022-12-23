XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.5234 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd.

XOMA Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XOMAO traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.85. 1,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,143. XOMA has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other XOMA news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 6,360 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $107,038.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,783,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,021,926.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

Featured Stories

