Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Shares Up 4.3%

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.73 and last traded at $22.73. 580 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 215,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XPOF. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.13.

Xponential Fitness Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average of $17.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $63.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.15 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 5.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xponential Fitness news, EVP Megan Moen sold 5,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $112,517.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,977.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 25,933 shares of company stock worth $546,958 over the last three months. 69.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Xponential Fitness

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Xponential Fitness by 23.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Xponential Fitness by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 180,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Xponential Fitness by 23.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 12.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

