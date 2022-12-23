XR Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX)

XR Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 752.4% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 100,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 88,999 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 6.2% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 4.2% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 21,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the second quarter valued at $2,082,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter valued at $1,933,000.

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares Stock Performance

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares stock opened at $62.17 on Friday. Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares has a 1-year low of $28.33 and a 1-year high of $80.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.66.

