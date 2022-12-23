XR Securities LLC Sells 468 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

XR Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,969 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Target comprises about 0.4% of XR Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. XR Securities LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,179,381,000 after acquiring an additional 589,926 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Target by 566.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $956,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759,168 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,690,000 after acquiring an additional 953,518 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,394,714 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $620,665,000 after acquiring an additional 85,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Target by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $530,570,000 after purchasing an additional 269,648 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.64.

TGT opened at $141.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $65.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.53 and its 200 day moving average is $157.38. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

