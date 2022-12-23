Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price target on the local business review company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $34.00.

YELP has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered Yelp from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Yelp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Yelp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Yelp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.88.

Yelp Stock Performance

NYSE:YELP opened at $26.14 on Tuesday. Yelp has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $39.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.54 and its 200 day moving average is $32.14.

Insider Transactions at Yelp

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $308.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.12 million. Equities analysts predict that Yelp will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 5,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $166,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 180,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,421,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $219,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,506,447.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 5,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $166,410.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 180,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,421,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,547 shares of company stock worth $848,570. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yelp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Yelp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Yelp by 497.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Yelp by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Yelp by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Yelp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

