YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 1.1% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of PayPal by 60.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 272.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $68.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $196.10. The company has a market cap of $78.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.79.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.47.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

