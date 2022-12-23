YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Edison International by 1.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 17,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 3.3% during the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on EIX. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Edison International from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.08.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of EIX stock opened at $64.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.75. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.45 and a 52-week high of $73.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.15%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Stories

